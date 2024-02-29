Sycamore Speedway voted best grassroots racetrack for Illinois in national survey

MAPLE PARK – A dirt oval racetrack in Maple Park is purported to be the best grassroots racetrack in Illinois, according to a national survey of race fans conducted by a motorsports website.

After a two-month period during which race fans could vote for their favorite local racetrack, Sycamore Speedway, 50W086 Route 64 in Maple Park, took home the top honors for Illinois.

Last year, the half-mile racetrack near the border of Kane and DeKalb counties celebrated its 60th season. The first stock car race at what was then called Bob-Jo Speedway was held May 30, 1963, and races featuring full-bodied and open-wheel cars still are held at the clay-surfaced facility.

On opening night May 11, Sycamore Speedway will host the Bumper to Bumper International Racing Association Sprint Car Series before welcoming flat track motorcyclists the following weekend. The racetrack’s 2024 season will conclude Sept. 28.

As a perk of being voted the best grassroots racetrack in Illinois, Sycamore Speedway will get its racing schedule posted on getinthestands.com, the motorsports website and racetrack directory responsible for the award.

Sycamore Speedway officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.