GENOA – The Genoa Veterans Home is hosting a raffle fundraiser to purchase a motorized trike for Genoa resident Craig Swinson.

The motorized trike will make it easier for Swinson to travel.

Participants can win cash prizes. The prizes include $100, $300 and $1,000. The raffle drawing will be held after the veterans home sells 300 tickets.

Raffle tickets cost $10 each. To buy tickets, call 815-784-5967 or visit the veteran’s home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa.