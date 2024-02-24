Jacob Gramer takes top time, qualifies for two finals: Friday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Boys basketball

Belvidere North 69, Sycamore 54: At the Class 3A Belvidere North Regional, the Spartans closed out their season with a loss to the Thunder in the regional final.

Boys swimming

IHSA State Meet: At Westmont, Jacob Gramer of the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op had a good day. No, Jacob Gramer had a great day at the state swimming and diving championships.

He started the day off with a modest 21.09 sparking split in the butterfly leg of the Barbs 200 medley relay. He quickly earned a fifth-place spot in the 50 freestyle prelims then he brought the house down with a sensational performance in the 100 butterfly. Gramer dropped nearly two seconds from his sectional time and is the top seed in the finals on Saturday.

Gramer is aiming to become the first state champion in swimming for DeKalb since Daniel Hein won the 100 backstroke in 2016. Kevin Sullivan and Max Palacios also competed in the prelims on Friday for DeKalb but only Gramer made it through to the finals.

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Meet: At Bloomington, Kaneland freshman Angelina Gochis improved to 45-5 on the season with two dominant performances at the state wrestling championships on Friday.

She will compete in the 105-pound semifinals Saturday morning. Her teammate Brooklyn Scheaffer is still alive in the consolation quarterfinals at 125.

DeKalb has two wrestlers still competing in the consolation quarterfinals. Alex Gregorio-Perez at 105 and Reese Zimmer at 115. Aariana Bloyd fell in her two matches at 235 for DeKalb.