Freddy Hassan scores 26 for Kaneland in regional win: Wddnesday’s Daily Chronicle roudnup

Boys Basketball

Kaneland 57, Plano 44: At Class 3A Marmion Academy Regional in Aurora, second-seeded Kaneland (24-5) outscored Plano 17-4 in the third quarter to earn the regional semifinal win. Freddy Hassan scored a game-high 26 points and Troyer Carlson added 14. The Knights will face host Marmion Academy in Friday’s regional final.

Aurora Christian 73, Hinckley-Big Rock 39: At Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional, the Royals ended their season with a 17-15 record falling in the regional semifinals to the second-seeded Eagles.

Marquette 65, Indian Creek 55: At Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the Timberwolves closed out their season at 20-12 in a regional semifinal loss. Isaac Willis led IC with 15 points and Logan Schrader added 12.

Johnsburg 73, Genoa-Kingston 42: At Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional, the Cogs season came to an end in the regional semifinal to the Skyhawks. Nate Kleba led the way for GK (11-21) with 17 points and Hayden Hodgson added 13 for the Cogs.

Boys Track and Field

Kaneland 74, Sycamore 66, Yorkville 59, Ottawa 8: At Sycamore, junior Dyland Sanagustin won the long jump and 55-meter dash to lead the Knights to the quad-meet win. Evan Olp, Alex Moos won individual events for Kaneland, Sycamore had five event winners. Eli Crome wont eh 200-meter dash, John Cerny the 1,600, Kaiden Von Schnase the 3,200, and Braedon Shaner won the pole vault for the Spartans.

Women’s Basketball

Northern Illinois 66, Buffalo 57: At Buffalo, Brooke Stonebraker led the Huskies to their fourth win in the last five games scoring 15 points and hauling in 13 rebounds in the Mid-American Conference win. Laura Nickel added 11 points and Brooke Blumenfeld added 10 for NIU (13-12, 6-7 in the MAC).