Men’s basketball

Ball State 60, Northern Illinois University 63: At DeKalb, David Coit had 28 points but the Huskies fell in Mid-American Conference action.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 10 points and Will Lovings-Watts added eight. The Huskies (9-16, 3-9 MAC) went 15 of 24 at the free throw line.