Northern Rehab accepting Health and Wellness Scholarship applications from G-K high school seniors

Genoa Kingston High School in Genoa, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

GENOA – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is accepting applications for its annual Northern Rehab Health and Wellness Scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded to a Genoa-Kingston High School senior who participated in a high school extracurricular activity or sport and will pursue a career in health care.

Applications are available at the Genoa-Kingston High School counselors office or online at northernrehabpt.com/scholarships. The applications must be submitted by April 5 to the Genoa-Kingston High School guidance office.

The scholarship recipient will be named at the school’s senior awards night.

The scholarship has been awarded to Genoa-Kingston seniors since 2005. Past recipients include Tabitha Long, Leea Perry, David Garza, Rachel Hughes, Jami Miller, Jamie Campbell, Maya Garcia, Marcus Holley, Kaitlin Brock, Emma Koehnke Julie Loggins, Owen Simmons, Olivia Simmons, Aryelle Hanson, Zachary Uecker, Matthew Volkening, Salvatore Lopez, Danielle Neisendorf and James McIntyre Jr.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 45 years.

For information, call 815-784-6417 or visit northernrehabpt.com.