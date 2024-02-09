DeKalb advances four to girls gymnastics state finals: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, February 8

Girls gymnastics

Wheaton-Warrenville South Sectional: At Wheaton, the DeKalb-Sycmaore co-op did not advance as a team, but multiple individuals qualified for the state series.

Annabella Simpson, Elizabeth Lind, Gianna Goff and Jenna Feeney each advanced in all-around competition. Feeney and Lind are at-large all-around advancers (32.5750 and 31.4250 respectively). Lind is an at-large beam advancer (8.3000) and Feeney is an at-large floor advancer (8.4500).

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Sandwich 29: Anna Herrmann hit her 100th 3-pointer of the season with 15 points on the night to help the Royals to a nonconference win.

Raven Wagner had 12 and Sami Carlino added 11.

Kaneland 63, Rosary 39: Kendra Brown reached 1,000 career points with a career-best 30 to help the Knights to a nonconference victory.

Lexi Schueler added 17 points.

Rockford Christian 59, Genoa-Kingston 35: Ally Poegel had 15 points and Ari Rich added seven but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 53, Harvard 36: At Harvard, Hayden Hodgson led all scorers with 15 points during a nonconference victory.

Men’s basketball

Kishwaukee College 85, Rockford University 79: Jalen Smith had 21 points and Josh Bocher scored 18 points in a nonconference win.

The Kougars will host Harper College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s basketball

Sauk Valley 77, Kishwaukee College 72: Kira Klapprodt had 30 points, 10 assists and six steals, Emily Gilbert had 14 points and 10 rebounds and MiKiyah Davis 14 points but the Kougars fell in Arrowhead Conference action.

Kish will take on Olive Harvey College in Chicago at 1 p.m. Saturday.