Freddy Hassan leads Kaneland to boys basketball win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, February 2

Boys basketball

Kaneland 71, Morris 40: At Kaneland, Freddy Hassan scored 28 points to lead the hosts to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Troyer Carlson added 17 and Parker Violett had 10.

Waubonsie Valley 54, DeKalb 43: The Barbs battled but came up short in a DuPage Valley Conference matchup. Davon Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Barbs.

Somonauk 56, Hinckley-Big Rock 40: At the 105th Little Ten Conference Tournament held at Somonauk, the No. 5-seeded Bobcats raced to a 34-19 advantage at halftime and held a 46-28 lead heading to the final quarter in the third-place game triumph over the No. 3 Royals.

Somonauk’s Carson Bahrey poured in a game-high 20 points, with Brock Sexton adding 13, and Chase Lafferty and Mitchell Haag six each.

Landon Roop led H-BR with 11 points, followed by eight points each from Tyler Smith, Martin Ledbetter, and Austin Albus.

Newark 45, Indian Creek 36: At the 105th Little Ten Conference Tournament held at Somonauk, the No. 7 Norsemen led 25-18 at halftime and then outscored the No. 4 Timberwolves 9-2 in the final quarter to earn the consolation championship.

Dylan Long netted 13 points to pace Newark, with Jackson Leggett adding 11 and Lance Pasakarnis 10.

Indian Creek’s Everett Willis led all scorers with 19 points, with Isaac Willis chipping in nine.

Cheerleading

IHSA State: At Bloomington, Kaneland finished in 18th place in the Medium Division preliminary round.

Kaneland posted an 86.3. Benet posted an 89.24 to take the 10th and final qualifying spot for Saturday’s final round.