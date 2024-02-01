Letter: Thank you from Dimensions Dance Academy

Dimensions Dance Academy would like to thank our window sponsors, participating businesses, beautiful Dimensions Company dancers, and our community for showing up on a drizzly December night for Tinsel N’ Tutus in Downtown DeKalb.

This fundraiser is successful because of sponsorships from: Artifex Studio, Aurora Music Company, Big D’s Hotdogs, Cracker Jax, Create Health Mobility Clinic, Carolyn “Morris” Zasada for State Representative IL 76th, DeKalb County United, Dawn Baker Century 21 Circle, Hill’s Country Store, Linda Swenson Century 21 Circle, McDonald Handmade, Meadowview Lane Layers, Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, Chef Rudy Galindo Catering, Sharon Rhoades Century 21 Circle, S.O.A.S Apparel and Design, Stage Left presented by Hometown, The Grove and The Therapeutic Massage Center.

The patio heater ambiance was thanks to Midwest Tents and Events.

We hope that everyone had a wonderful time getting into the holiday spirit by watching dancers in the windows and participating in the happenings held by Downtown Merchants. We look forward to seeing you next year! Please follow us at: http://www.dimensionsdanceacademy.com or Dimensions Dance Academy on social media to stay up-to-date on all of our events!

Melissa Beck

DeKalb