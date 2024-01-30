DeKalb County Mental Health Board seeks board member applications

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board office (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board )

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board is accepting applications to select a new board member.

The board members help control the allocation of resources to mental health, substance use disorder and developmental disability services, according to a news release.

The board meets once a month for different perspectives to shape the community’s mental health landscape. Opportunities to engage in additional meetings that determine funding allocations will be offered in April.

Board members are also encouraged to volunteer for board committees. The committees meet once a month and provide an avenue for specialized contributions.

Applicants must submit a letter outlining their community service commitment. DCCMHB-funded organization employees will be ineligible for membership.

To submit the letter, email dcada@dekalbcounty.or or send via mail to Deanna Cada, DCCMHB executive director, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, Suite B, DeKalb.

For information, call 815-899-7080.