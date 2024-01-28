Kishwaukee College Black History Month events begin Feb. 1

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host several events and discussions to celebrate Black History Month throughout February.

The college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, will hold the events beginning Feb. 1, according to a news release.

Admission to the events is free.

The Black History Month events are based on themes and programs created by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. The theme for this year’s celebration is African Americans and the Arts.

Kishwaukee College’s Black History Month events include:

Paint and Create: 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 13 in the intercultural center.

Vision Boards: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 in the intercultural center.

Create a Collage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 in the student lounge.

Genre of Black-Influenced Music: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 in the student lounge.

Black Cinema Night: 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 in the student lounge.

Black History Month is observed annually to honor and recognize the accomplishments made by Black people in the U.S. and across the globe.

For information, visit kish.edu/diversity.