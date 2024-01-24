St. Olaf Band to perform concert Feb. 5 in DeKalb

Shaw Local April 2020 file photo - The parking lot at DeKalb High School is empty Tuesday as the school remains closed due to the coronavirus crisis. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended his stay-at-home order through the end of April during his press conference Tuesday meaning students won't be able to come back until May 1 at the earliest. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb High School will host a concert featuring the St. Olaf Band as part of the band’s 2024 Winter Tour.

The high school, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb, will host the concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the auditorium, according to a news release.

The concert features symphonic band compositions and transcriptions. The performance will be conducted by Henry Dorn.

The concert is free for educators and students and $10 for everyone else. To buy tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/st-olaf-band-at-dekalb-high-school-auditorium-dekalbtickets. Tickets will also be available at the concert.

For information, call 815-754-2120.