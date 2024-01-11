Sami Carlino leads HBR to girls basketball win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, January 10

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Mendota 14: At Mendota, Sami Carlino put 18 on the board to lead the Royals to a nonconference victory.

Anna Herrmann scored nine and Lilliana Martinez added eight.

Boys wrestling

Kaneland 58, Hoffman Estates 20: Angelina Gochis, Russell Blickem, Kam Scholl, Alex Gochis, Josh Karther, Kyle Rogers, Caden Vanik, Apollo Gochis, Rogan O’Neil and Alex Harris each had wins for the Knights.

Dixon 71, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Dixon, Brady Brewick earned the sole victory for the Cogs at 165.

Girls dance

Interstate 8 Conference Championship: At Ottawa, the Sycamore Spartans finished in first place in the conference championship competition.

Women’s basketball

Northern Illinois 67, Ohio 62: At Athens, led by the second career double-double from senior forward Brooke Stonebraker, the Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team defeated the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio’s Convocation Center.

Stonebraker led all players with 16 points and 13 rebounds. The senior was 6-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Her 13 rebounds marked the fourth time this season Stonebraker had double-digit rebounds.

“We got better and better at that as the game went on, and we handled their physicality well,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “The team followed the game plan well. Our guards did a good job understanding where the ball needed to go.”

Sidney McCrea scored in double figures for the first time in four games with 13 points, making three three-pointers. Jayden Marable flirted with a triple-double, scoring seven points while tying season-highs with seven rebounds and eight assists.