Elgin cop from Kirkland pleads not guilty to possessing videos depicting child sex abuse

Jordan M. Collins, 33, of Kirkland, an Elgin police officer, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, with five counts of possession of child pornography, class 2 felonies. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – An Elgin police officer from Kirkland pleaded not guilty Thursday to possessing videos depicting child sexual abuse after Illinois State Police searched his home last month and allegedly found hours worth of digital video files.

Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick ordered Jordan M. Collins, 33, must remain held in police custody at DeKalb County Jail as he awaits further proceedings, including an appeal for his release.

Collins is charged with two class X felony counts of possession/reproduction of child pornography and eight class 2 felony counts of child pornography, according to DeKalb County court records.

His lawyer, Decatur-based defense attorney Jonathan Erickson, had filed a motion for Buick to reconsider her early December ruling to deny Collins release. Prosecutors had argued that Collins’ release would endanger the public, and no conditions of release would lesson that risk, according to court records.

Erickson also filed an appeal of Collins’ pretrial detention. Buick struck the motion to reconsider Thursday in lieu of the appeal, which heads to the Illinois Appellate Court for judgement, according to court records.

Class X felonies involving sexual violence are detainable under the new Illinois SAFE-T Act provisions, which prohibits cash bail.

Deputy Bureau Chief Shannon O’Brien is prosecuting the case for the Illinois Attorney General’s office’s High Tech Crimes Bureau, along with prosecutor Scott Schwertley of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office.

Illinois State Police arrested Collins Dec. 4 at the Elgin Police Department when he showed up for work, according to DeKalb County court records filed Dec. 6. During a police interview from the DeKalb County Jail that night, he declined to answer their questions and requested an attorney, according to court records.

A police search of a Collins’ Kirkland home Dec. 4 uncovered numerous firearms and ammunition, ready-to-eat survivalist meals and computer equipment containing hours worth of videos depicting child sexual abuse, police said.

Police alleged they found four videos depicting sexual abuse against children on a USB drive inside Collins’ home, and one two-hour, 14-minute-long video depicting sexual abuse against children on a black Acer laptop, according to court records.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley previously said Collins was placed on administrative leave immediately following his arrest, “with additional action expected following review of the criminal charges.” Collins remains on paid administrative leave, authorities have said.

He’s next ordered to appear for a status hearing at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 26 in front of Buick.