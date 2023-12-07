Elgin cop charged with possessing child sex abuse videos, evidence found at his Kirkland home: police

Jordan M. Collins, 33, of Kirkland, an Elgin police officer, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, with five counts of possession of child pornography, class 2 felonies. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A police search of an Elgin cop’s Kirkland home this week uncovered numerous firearms and ammunition, ready-to-eat survivalist meals and computer equipment containing hours worth of video depicting child sexual abuse, police said.

Jordan M. Collins, 33, of Kirkland was charged Wednesday with five counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. He also was placed on administrative leave from his job as an Elgin police officer.

Collins was being held at the DeKalb County Jail as of Wednesday evening. DeKalb County Judge Joseph Pedersen granted prosecutors’ request to keep Collins in jail while he awaits trial.

Collins has been an Elgin police officer for five years, according to a news release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

He’s ordered to appear for arraignment at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

“All child predators, particularly those in a position of authority, must be held accountable for the horrific crime of child pornography that can leave lifelong scars on victims and their families,” Raoul said in a news release. “I am absolutely committed to working with local law enforcement agencies to protect communities from offenders who exploit children, even if those individuals are themselves supposed to be keeping their communities safe.”

Deputy Bureau Chief Shannon O’Brien is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau, according to the attorney general’s office.

Illinois State Police arrested Collins at 9:27 p.m. Monday at the Elgin Police Department when he showed up for work, according to DeKalb County court records filed Wednesday.

“This officer was placed on administrative leave immediately following the arrest with additional action expected following review of the criminal charges,” Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a news release. “The criminal actions of a single police officer do not define the Elgin Police Department. This department will never deviate from upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability and dedication to the community it serves.”

Police also seized Collins’ personal cellphone and work cellphone, and searched his black Dodge pickup truck, according to records. Authorities said Collins’ pickup truck has a disabled veterans license plate on it.

Collins was taken to DeKalb County Jail Monday night, where police tried to interview him but he declined to answer their questions and requested an attorney, according to court records.

Collins was booked into the jail at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday.

ISP officers, DeKalb County Sheriff’s office deputies and a forensics team with the attorney general’s office searched Collins’ Kirkland home beginning at 11:01 p.m. Monday night.

“Many firearms were located at the residence, and a large amount of ammunition,” according to court records. “In the basement [officers] observed a large mattress on the floor with a nightstand and lamp next to it and a large amount of Meals Ready-To-Eat.”

During the search, police also collected a black Acer laptop, two USB drives and a black Samsung Galaxy S8 cellphone that allegedly belong to Collins. Police alleged they found four videos depicting sexual abuse against female children on one of the USB drives, and one two-hour, 14-minute video depicting sexual abuse against female children on the laptop, according to court records,

Investigators first began looking into Collins’ behavior after receiving a cybertip on Sept. 29 that reported 17 uploads of suspected materials depicting child sexual abuse, according to court records.

On Oct. 19, investigators through the attorney general’s office’s Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received two more cybertips through a phone that allegedly belongs to Collins.