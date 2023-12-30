DeKalb County accepting grant applications for mental health services

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board is accepting applications for Grant Year 2025 Mental Health Board funds. (Photo provided by Deanna Cada)

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board is accepting applications for grant year 2025 mental health board funds.

The voters of DeKalb County approved a referendum in 1967 to allow a portion of property tax to fund services for mental health, substance use disorder and developmental disabilities.

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board expects to collect and distribute about $3 million generated by the levy, according to a news release.

The intention of these funds is to provide services for DeKalb County residents in the areas of mental health, substance use disorder and developmental disabilities.

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board is accepting applications from providers of services to DeKalb County residents, which will support access to high-quality behavioral health care services.

The funding guidelines have been updated as of November and should be reviewed before completing the application. The grant year 2025 application and funding guidelines are available online on the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board website, dekalbcounty.org/departments/mental-health-board/grant-application.

Grant applications are due by noon Feb. 26.

For information, contact DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board Executive Director Deanna Cada at 815-899-4960 or dcada@dekalbcounty.org.