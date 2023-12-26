Charles and Carol Orr Memorial Scholarship created for DeKalb, Indian Creek graduating seniors

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the Charles and Carol Orr Memorial Scholarship Fund, meant to foster education for students seeking careers in health care, agriculture or the trades.

The scholarships are intended for a graduating senior from DeKalb High School or Indian Creek High School. The fund is a tribute to the late Charles and Carol Orr and honors their love of education and community influence, according to a news release.

High school students interested in applying for the Charles and Carol Orr Memorial Scholarship are encouraged to use the Community Foundation’s Universal Scholarship Application process. Visit dekalbccf.org/scholarships for information or to apply.

Applications are open from Feb. 1 through April 1.

“We are honored to work with Charles and Carol’s daughter, Pamela Niemeyer, to fulfill their wishes to give back to DeKalb County in a way that is a testimony to what was important in their lives,” Community Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin said in a news release.

Charles H. Orr was born Nov. 28, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He married Carol on March 15, 1951, in DeKalb.

Charles was a 1946 graduate of DeKalb High School, a veteran of the Korean War, worked for DeKalb Ag for 29 years and retired from Northern Illinois University in 1993, according to the release.

Charlie was a farmer, a wood craftsman and an all-around handyman who enjoyed bowling and playing golf in his free time.

Carol A. Orr (Ostewig) was a lifelong resident of DeKalb County. She was born July 30, 1930, in Waterman and lived in Lee with her four sisters.

She was a 1948 graduate of Waterman High School (today known as Indian Creek High School), employed at Northern Illinois Corp. for 11 years, and retired from General Electric Co. in DeKalb as an assembly line worker after 27 years, according to the release.

Carol and Charlie Orr (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The Orrs were avid walkers who enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.

When Charlie Orr died in 2011 and Carol in 2023, the Orr estate created the Charlie and Carol Orr Memorial Scholarship, according to the release.

The legacy gift also makes them the newest members of the Dinontas Society, a special community of donors to the Community Foundation who completed financial contribution as a provision of their will, charitable trust, estate and/or memorial gift designation.

Dinontas (Δίνοντας) is Greek for “giving.”

The Orrs had a great love of the community. They were members of First United Methodist Church of DeKalb and longtime members of the DeKalb County Farm Bureau with a special interest in 4-H and FFA.

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation, including the Charles and Carol Orr Memorial Scholarship Fund, can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For information or to start your charitable fund, call Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or email dan@dekalbccf.org.