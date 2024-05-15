Sycamore public works OK’d for more equipment

Michael Hall, city manager for the City of Sycamore, makes his presentation Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Address in the DeKalb County Community Foundation Freight Room. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore Public Works will soon have a new service truck, despite the vehicle and required equipment costs exceeding the city’s budget for the project, according to city documents.

The Sycamore City Council approved the purchase request after City Manager Michael Hall said the city’s Public Works Department had saved more than $19,000 on a separate project, giving the department financial wiggle room.

“Overall ... both projects will come under budget,” Hall said.

Hall said the city budgeted $50,000 in fiscal 2024 for a new service truck, but officials found costs were higher than they’d planned for when factoring in the utility box that needs to be fastened to the truck-bed.

In a May 6 letter to Hall, Public Works Director Matt Anderson wrote that the department had saved thousands of dollars while purchasing a different kind of heavy machinery. The savings enabled the department to request the City Council’s approval to purchase a 4-by-2 pickup truck, and the necessary equipment, for $56,527 without going over the department’s overall budget.

“Staff identified a used scissor lift that would meet department needs at a much lower cost. The lift was purchased for $5,900 and thus saving over $19,000 from the approved budget. Staff is requesting to utilize a portion of this savings to complete the purchase of the pickup truck and service body,” Anderson wrote.

The Sycamore City Council approved the request May 6 in a 7-0 vote. The city will purchase a Ford F250 Pickup from Sutton Ford Commercial & Fleet for $43,036 through the Suburban Purchasing Cooperative purchasing program, and the service body equipment will be purchased from Mark’s Machine Shop for $13,491, according to city documents.

Anderson said he sought the new vehicle so it could replace a truck that’s inoperable. He said the city’s average truck is 10 years old.

“We have a couple of vehicles we still need to get rid of, we’ve got one that doesn’t have an engine currently ... probably, later on in a couple of months we’re going to bring a disposal action item to City Council to get rid of a couple of vehicles,” Anderson said.