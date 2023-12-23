Sycamore-based Crum-Halsted Agency acquired by insurance firm

SYCAMORE – Sycamore-based property and casualty firm Crum-Halsted Agency recently was acquired by OneDigital, an insurance brokerage, financial services and human resources consulting firm.

Crum-Halstead Agency’s business and personal clients will continue to be served by its 55-member team, according to a news release.

OneDigital will integrate property and casualty services into its portfolio. The partnership also increases Crum-Halsted Agency’s access to national P&C and employee benefit resources related to wealth management, HR, Medicare, and pharmaceutical benefits and retirement plan services.

OneDigital’s insurance, financial services and HR platforms provide personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a current work-life experience, and help individuals and businesses achieve financial security, health and success goals.

Crum-Halsted Agency is a northern Illinois and Chicago-area property and casualty firm that provides community involvement, protection and risk management to businesses and industries through proper insurance, risk mitigation tactics and value-added services.

For information, visit onedigital.com or crumhalsted.com.