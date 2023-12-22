Kishwaukee College awarded more than $2M to target student retention

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently was awarded more than $2 million from the U.S. Department of Education which will be distributed over five years to target student retention efforts, according to a news release.

The Title III U.S. Department of Education Strengthening Institutions Program grant will support the college’s Leading Equity in Attainment and Design for Retention and Success project, according to a news release.

The college received the grant in October. The grant will be funded through September 2028.

The Kishwaukee College program aims to improve students’ academic success and completion. The project will help the college continue its goal of closing achievement gaps for students of color and low-income students.

The project’s strategies include adding more classroom tutors, enhancing online courses, implementing guided pathways and expanding student success coaching. The faculty also will receive classroom technology, online learning and inclusive classroom environment training.

For information, visit kish.edu/equity.