Republican candidate for DeKalb County coroner ousted from 2024 election ballot

Brian Zarbock, 63, says he plans to run for DeKalb County Coroner in 2024 as a Republican candidate. (Provided by Brian Zarbock)

SYCAMORE – A Somonauk man and former Kane County Deputy Coroner won’t appear on the spring primary ballot as a Republican for DeKalb County Coroner after election officials ruled he collected his signatures improperly, the clerk’s office announced Monday.

Republican coroner candidate Brian Zarbock was ousted from the ballot this month after Kirkland resident John Lyon filed an objection Dec. 8 to his candidacy papers. Lyon’s objection, prepared by attorney David Gill of Loves Park, alleged Zarbock had collected his signatures for his nomination paperwork before petitions could begin circulating.

Illinois law required candidates for the March 19 Primary Election to collect signatures for their ballot paperwork between Sept. 5 and Dec. 4.

The DeKalb County Officers Electoral Board ruled Dec. 13 that Zarbock collected his signatures outside that window, between Jan. 13 and March 14, according to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

The majority of the DeKalb County Electoral Board voted to remove Zarbock from the ballot after finding his petitions were not collected in the proper timeframe.

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims, also a Republican, said she recused herself from the Electoral Board’s proceedings. Sims usually heads the Board.

“Even though it wouldn’t have anything to do with the other candidate, because there was a potential of it being a primary – didn’t want any question whatsoever that there was any impression of impropriety whatsoever. So [I] wanted to make sure that this was completely separate,” Sims said Monday.

County Circuit Clerk Lori Grubbs and State’s Attorney Rick Amato, both Republicans and on the Electoral Board, also recused themselves from the vote. Sims said it was because another DeKalb County employee – fellow Republican and current deputy coroner Linda Besler – is seeking the office, too.

Democrat Cat Prescott will face off against Besler in the November General Election without a coroner primary.

DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer, also a Republican, acted as the Electoral Board’s chairperson in place of Sims.

Zarbock could decide to file as a write-in candidate to remain on the spring ballot, however.

“I imagine that would be somewhat difficult to do in a countywide race, but he does have that ability,” Sims said.