Former Kane County deputy coroner throws hat in 2024 DeKalb County Coroner race

SOMONAUK – Brian Zarbock, a former Kane County Deputy Coroner has announced he intends to run for DeKalb County Coroner in 2024.

Zarbock, 63, of Somonauk, said he decided to run for office after DeKalb County Coroner Dennis Miller announced earlier this month he would end his four-decade stint as DeKalb County coroner in 2024, deciding not to seek reelection.

“Following in [Miller’s] footsteps is going to be kind of tough, but I think I’ve got a good personality with people. I deal with families every day at the hospital, from good to bad. I just want to serve the county as best I can,” Zarbock said.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s office plays an active role in DeKalb County’s criminal justice system. According to DeKalb County documents, the DeKalb County coroner works to establish the cause of death for all sudden deaths in the county that appear to be accidental, homicidal or suicidal.

The candidate filing period doesn’t open until Nov. 27, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections, however, petitions to collect voter signatures could begin to circulate Sept. 5. Zarbock said he hopes to run as a Republican candidate, and plans to meet with DeKalb County Republican officials on Thursday.

Linda Besler, who currently serves as deputy coroner in the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, also is seeking the 2024 seat.

On top of being a former Kane County Deputy Coroner, Zarbock said he has worked as a surgical assistant for 37 years, a paramedic for 25 years and a critical care medic for five years. He reasoned that his technical skills make him a good candidate for DeKalb County Coroner.

“I’ve been in surgery for 37 years, so medically I’m very well qualified,” Zarbock said. “I’ve gone through the deputy coroner training, so I feel like I’m qualified with that. I’ve done it before – it’s not like I’m walking in like a high school kid, and they don’t know what they’re dealing with. I’ve been there, done that, and it’s something that I enjoy doing.”