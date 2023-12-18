Kishwaukee College holds fall 2023 commencement

Kishwaukee College graduates pose for a photo at the College’s Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. A total of 257 students applied to graduate and were eligible to participate in the ceremony. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

MALTA – More than 100 Kishwaukee College students graduated this weekend during the college’s Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony.

The ceremony, held Saturday, recognized graduates who earned associate degrees, certificates of completion, short-term training credentials and Illinois high school diploma credentials, according to a news release. Overall, 257 students completed a program or certificate requirement for the Fall 2023 semester.

Britney Calin, who graduated with an associate in applied science degree in hospitality and an associate in arts degree, served as the Student Speaker during the ceremony.

Calin offered advice on how to handle life’s obstacles without feeling overwhelmed.

“We’re all here today to celebrate our success. Let’s remember this day. I recommend to all of you that you take life one day at a time. Enjoy the ups. Have patience with the downs. Because if you push through life too quickly, you will be missing out on some of the best memories,” Calin said during her address, according to a news release.

Along with Calin, students heard remarks from Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz; the college’s chairman of the Board of Trustees Bob Johnson; Vice President of Instruction Barbara Leachl and Associate Professor of Mathematics Kyra Rider, Associate Professor of Mathematics.

Rider, speaking on behalf of the college’s faculty, celebrated the graduates’ accomplishments while wishing them well in their next steps.

“It amazes me that you can complete the rigors of college while working full-time or multiple jobs, taking care of family members, and dealing with financial and emotional burdens. You are incredible. And I hope this achievement brings you joy and future success,” Rider said during her address, according to a news release. “I hope during your time at Kish, you were able to grow and make new friendships. I know you have a strong education.”

The ceremony was livestreamed on Kish’s social media channels and website. To view the ceremony, visit kish.edu/commencement.