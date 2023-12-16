Boys basketball: Freddy Hassan’s huge second half helps Kaneland turn away Plano

PLANO – Yo, Freddy!”

Someone held up such a sign after Kaneland junior Freddy Hassan scored during the Knights 79-68 victory over visiting Plano in a non-conference game on Friday night in Maple Park.

Hassan greeted the Reapers with a huge second half, keeping the sign-holding fan busy in the process of scoring 18 of his 23 points in that second half to help the Knights pull away late in the third quarter.

His basket inside with 1:15 left in the third quarter extended Kaneland’s lead to 60-40 as he finished off an 8-0 run in which he personally contributed that basket as well as two putbacks.

“He’s coming around,” Knights coach Ernie Colombe said. “He’s getting more and more confident so he’s really improved a ton. In the summer he put in a lot of work in so it’s good to see.”

Kaneland (8-1) led 39-31 at half with Plano’s big guy Isaiah Martinez having just picked up his third foul in the final minute before the break.

Martinez still managed to pour in 20 points and snag eight rebounds before committing his fifth foul defending Hassan with 2:35 remaining in a 71-57 game.

“We started to work it inside because he already had three fouls so I was trying to attack and get him out of the game and ended up doing that,” Hassan said. “That was the main goal to make it easier to score inside to get him out of the game because he’s 6-10.”

Plano (4-6) pulled to within 66-57 after a basket from Martinez midway through the fourth quarter. The Reapers had trailed by 20 in the final minute of the third quarter but had drawn to within nine with half a quarter to go.

“We put up 79 tonight, that’s nice to see,” Colombe said. “There’s still stuff we’ve got to clean up. Defensively, 68 is a lot for us. Some of that was the pace that we were trying to play at, but (Plano’s) guards are quick and the big guy was tough. The nice thing tonight is we built the lead and then when they had that little moment we hit them shot for shot and they cut into it a little bit and then we’d extend.”

AJ Johnson scored 18 and Davione Stamps added 12 points for the Reapers.

“AJ had a great game tonight,” Plano coach Kyle Kee said. “He was under control and doing what we want him to do and he’s showing his ability. I thought we shot the ball well. To put up 68 in them is pretty good.”

Kaneland recently was awarded the top seed in the upcoming 60th annual Plano Christmas Classic so the game had an added incentive. In addition, Kaneland was hosting its 3rd annual Military Appreciation Night. With that in mind, the Knights were in a festive mood to show who they are.

“It’s important to have fun when you play this sport, but you also have to stay focused,” Hassan said. “We have fun as a team just talking to each other and playing the sport of basketball. We do that while staying locked in.”

Troyer Carlson had 16 points, Evan Friders scored 11, Parker Violett added nine points and Preston Popovich scored seven off the bench for the Knights.

It was a much different game than last February’s 66-37 Kaneland win at Plano.

“It’s definitely been a process,” Martinez said. “We’re trying to learn each other, people are getting varsity experience for the first time and this is my first time playing since I was out the entire year last year. It definitely hurt not having (Christ Keleba injured) and I got in foul trouble early which definitely limited me from being more aggressive on defense in the second half. But we were still right there.”

The Reapers will take a positive outlook into their final game against Yorkville on Tuesday before they begin tournament action.

“Once we put these puzzle pieces together, and get Christ (Keleba) healthy and keep me out of foul trouble and everyone is doing their part we’re going to be a team that no one wants to play,” Martinez said. “We’re going to definitely get some wins in there.”

Progress is being made.

“We’re trying to do everything through Isaiah (Martinez) so we’re working on it,” Kee said. “Our record doesn’t show it, bit I think we’re getting there. I’m proud of our fight. I think we’re going to be a really tough second half (of the season) team.”