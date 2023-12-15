Delany Wood leads Hiawatha to win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Girls Basketball

Hiawatha 28, Forreston 27: At Kirkland, Delany Wood was about all the Hawks needed in their nonconference win over Forreston. Wood scored 17 points to lead the Hawks to the win. Hiawatha evened its season record at 7-7.

Boys Wrestling

DeKalb 75, Waubonsie Valley 0: At DeKalb, Cam Matthews sealed the shutout win for the Barbs in a DuPage Valley Conference match. Mike Hodge, Mekhi Cave, Aiden Shuey, Alan Izaguierre, Eduardo Castro, Lamar Bradley and Jacob Luce were match winners for DeKalb.

Kaneland 69, LaSalle-Peru 12: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Russell Blickem, Camden Skipper, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Jacob Pilz, Josh Karther, Kyle Rogers, Caden Varik, Jack Parker, JR Warfel and Levi Herst recorded wins for the Knights in the Interstate 8 match.

Kaneland 51, Wheaton Academy 26: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Russell Blickem, Camden Skipper, Kamron Scholl, Caden Vanik, Hudson Giannini, Jack Parker, JR Warfel and Levi Herst recorded wins as the Knights swept the triangular.

Boys Swimming

Naperville North 95, DeKalb 74: At Naperville, Jacob Gramer captured the 50 and 500 freestyles and Max Palacios took the top spot in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly for the Barbs. Matteo Graham won the 100 breaststroke and Kevin Sullivan took a pair of second-place finishes for DeKalb.