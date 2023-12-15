DeKalb County COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, warns health department

DeKALB – DeKalb County COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise, warned area health officials this week amid a statewide uptick in Illinois hospitalizations related to respiratory illnesses, which also include RSV and the flu.

The DeKalb County Health Department announced the latest in coordination with data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week and urged area residents to take precautions ahead of the holiday season.

“The hospital admission level in DeKalb County is considered “low,” however, according to the CDC, about 64 hospitalizations were recorded in the week ending Dec. 2., a 16.4% increase from the previous week in DeKalb County,” health officials wrote in a Wednesday news release.

Upticks in hospitalizations can place added strains on area health care workers and the types of service they’re able to provide the community.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday that hospitalizations from respiratory illnesses such as RSV are causing a “heavy burden” on pediatric hospitals especially. The state health department also recommends masking at hospitals, and called on health care facilities to “step up” mitigation efforts to minimize an increased spread of illness.

Health officials continued to recommend those eligible should receive vaccination which help protect against severe forms of illness, including vaccinating against COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

“The CDC recommends that children ages 6 months or older get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu,” area health officials said in a news release.

The DeKalb County Health Department offers COVID-19 Moderna vaccinations by appointment. Providers across the county, including pharmacies such as CVS or Walgreens, also offer vaccinations.

Vaccinating, isolating when ill and keeping informed about illness trends in your area can all help mitigate the spread and keep residents and loved ones safe this holiday season, health officials said.

People also can order another round of free COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Four free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available per household and can be ordered by submitting one’s full name and address at http://www.covid.gov/. The tests are delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

COVID-19 tests also are available at the DeKalb County Health Department, 2550 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

For more information, visit DeKalb County Health Department website at www.health.dekalbcounty.org/.