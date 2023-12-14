December 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb chamber welcomes Agora Tower businesses with ribbon cutting

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Agora Tower, The Grove - Modern American Tavern, and State Farm Insurance - Brian Scholle with a ribbon-cutting

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Agora Tower, The Grove - Modern American Tavern, and State Farm Insurance - Brian Scholle with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Agora Tower, The Grove - Modern American Tavern, and State Farm Insurance - Brian Scholle’s new location opening and welcomed them to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Agora Tower, The Grove - Modern American Tavern, and State Farm Insurance – Brian Scholle joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 30, according to a news release.

Agora Tower, 408 Oak St., DeKalb, offers one- and two-bedrooms with building amenities, on-site parking, and select covered carport parking. The Grove provides food, kind service, and a welcoming environment. Brian Scholle offers customers life, auto, home, business, and renter’s insurance.

For information, visit thegrovetavern.com, brianscholle.com, or cornerstonedekalb.com/our-locations/agora-tower/ or call 815-264-2125, 815-758-4610, or 815-520-0841.