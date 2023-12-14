DeKalb chamber welcomes Agora Tower businesses with ribbon cutting

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Agora Tower, The Grove - Modern American Tavern, and State Farm Insurance - Brian Scholle with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Agora Tower, The Grove - Modern American Tavern, and State Farm Insurance - Brian Scholle’s new location opening and welcomed them to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Agora Tower, The Grove - Modern American Tavern, and State Farm Insurance – Brian Scholle joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 30, according to a news release.

Agora Tower, 408 Oak St., DeKalb, offers one- and two-bedrooms with building amenities, on-site parking, and select covered carport parking. The Grove provides food, kind service, and a welcoming environment. Brian Scholle offers customers life, auto, home, business, and renter’s insurance.

For information, visit thegrovetavern.com, brianscholle.com, or cornerstonedekalb.com/our-locations/agora-tower/ or call 815-264-2125, 815-758-4610, or 815-520-0841.