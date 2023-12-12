Hallmark store to reopen in DeKalb in time for holidays

After it shuttered its doors years ago in the same location, greeting card and gift store Hallmark is expected to reopen at 2445 Sycamore Road in DeKalb the week of Dec. 12, 2023, just in time for the holidays. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – After it shuttered its doors years ago in the same location, greeting card and gift store Hallmark is expected to reopen along Sycamore Road in DeKalb this week in time for the holidays.

According to signage displayed at the front of the store at 2445 Sycamore Road, a tentative opening date has been set for Tuesday. Workers could be seen setting up shelves and products Friday afternoon.

“We are excited to open soon!” a sign taped to the front window of the store read on Friday.

The company closed at the same spot in February 2020, and the space has been vacant since. At the time of the closing, the owner had said it was due to “unsuccessful lease renewal negotiations with the landlord.”

City of DeKalb documents obtained through public records requests show that the Hallmark retailer had earlier this year placed a hold on the 4,850-square-foot space on Sycamore Road with plans to reopen.

The Oakland Place Shopping Center also is home to Target, Old Navy, VP Nails, Evsie, Maurices, Famous Footwear and more, although there are vacant spaces in the vicinity.