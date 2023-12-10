First Street bridge in DeKalb to reopen to pedestrians Monday

The sidewalk along the newly reconstructed North First Street bridge in DeKalb (shown here Dec. 1, 2023) is expected to reopen for pedestrians on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. City of DeKalb officials announced only the west side sidewalk will be open for now. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The sidewalk along the west side of the newly reconstructed First Street bridge is expected to reopen Monday for pedestrians, the city of DeKalb announced.

The bridge itself reopened to motorists Dec. 1 after months of delayed construction to demolish and rebuild. The bridge originally was set for a planned closure through August, but the project has seen several delays, officials have said.

The city announced railings have been installed along the west side of the bridge which meet full standards outlined by the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to a news release.

“Both motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution since construction activity continues immediately adjacent to the bridge,” the city announced in a news release. “The pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists on the east side of the bridge will remain closed until its completion next year.”

The First Street bridge in DeKalb reopened to traffic Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. The bridge was originally set for a planned closure through August, but the project has seen several delays, DeKalb city officials said. (Kelsey Rettke)

The city of DeKalb is expected to work with state officials to create what the city calls “an architectural-style barrier” for the inner edge of the walkway, according to the news release.

“This barrier along with those planned for the Lucinda Bridge project will be similar to the barriers on the College Avenue bridge,” the city announced.

Work to reconstruct the Lucinda Avenue Bridge has been pushed to 2024. The city’s portion of the bridge removal and replacement is expected to resume in spring 2024, officials have said.