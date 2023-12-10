DeKalb, Indian Creek boys pick up road wins, NIU men fall: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 9

Boys basketball

DeKalb 57, United Township 54: At East Moline, the Barbs held on in double overtime and handed the Panthers (6-1) their first loss of the year.

Sean Reynolds led the Barbs with 16 points, Eric Rosenow scored 15 and Davon Grant had 12.

The Barbs face Dixon (7-0) in DeKalb on Tuesday.

Indian Creek 59, Genoa-Kingston 49: At Genoa, the Timberwolves got 21 points from Everett Willis and 20 from Jeffrey Probst to win their third straight.

The Timberwolves (7-3) finished off the week 3-0 after going 0-3 last week and 4-0 in their opening week at a tournament in Ashton-Franklin Center

Girls basketball

Auburn 46, DeKalb 37: At Rockford, the Barbs lost the nonconference game.

Boys wrestling

Oak Park-River Forest quad: At Oak Park, the Barbs picked up a trio of wins.

DeKalb beat Highland Park 69-12, OP-RF 35-29 and Riverside-Brookfield 43-25.

The Barbs were down six heading into the final two matches against the hosts, but Lamar Bradley and Jeremiah Pineira both got pins for the win.

Sean Kolkebeck picked up three pins on the day, joining Bradley in the three-pin club for the Barbs. Jacob Luce also had three on-the-mat wins, while Mekhi Cave, Cam Matthews and Pineira also picked up three wins.

Richmond-Burton invite: At Richmond, Brady Brewick was the champion at 165 pounds, going 4-0 on the day.

JUCO women’s basketball

Kishwaukee 85, Madison 77: At Malta, Kira Klapprodt scored 26 to lead the Kougars.

Emily Gilbert added 25 and Ari Smith 14 in the win.

JUCO men’s basketball

Kishwaukee 74, Madison 57: At Malta, Josh Bocher had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the win.

Jalen Smith added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Braxton Highbaugh had 12 points and six assists.

Men’s basketball

Monmouth 74, NIU 71: At West Long Branch, New Jersey, Jakari Spence banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Monmouth to the win.

Xavier Amos and Zarique Nutter each had 21 for the Huskies, with Amos grabbing 11 boards for his first career double-double. David Coit added 15 for the Huskies (5-4), who turned the ball over 15 times in the game and seven times in the second half.

“We did a poor job of ball security in the second half,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “This is a learning process for us and yet again we gave up 42 percent from three. Amos did his best with 21 (points) and 11 (rebounds), but we have to get stops. We didn’t get stops and they did. We shot 2-for-10 from three (in the second half) and only 46 percent from the free throw line.”

Keshawn Williams, who played off the bench in first action since last season against Indiana State earlier this week, did not play on Saturday.

Late Friday

St. Nick invite: At DeKalb, the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op won their home tournament.

Bella Simpson won three of the four individual events to claim the all-around with a 36.7. She won the uneven bars with a 9.1, the floor with a 9.15, the balance beam with a 9.125 and was second with a 9.325 in the vault.

Gianna Goff was third in the all-around with a 32.875. She took third in the beam with an 8.15 and third in the floor with an 8.775.