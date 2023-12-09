December 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Daily Chronicle

Martin Ledbetter scores 30: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, December 8, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys Basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 70, Somonauk 38: At Somonauk, after a slow start, the Royals exploded in the second half for the Little Ten Conference win. Martin Ledbetter had a big night with 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead HBR (6-3, 2-0). Landon Roop added 13 points and Tyler Smith 12 for the Royals.

Indian Creek 51, Newark 48: At Shabbona, a wild, back-and-forth contest went the way of the Timberwolves in the Little Ten Conference matchup. Jeffrey Probst led IC with 19 points. Landon Schrader added 16 and Logan Schrader and Everett Willis added eight points each for IC (6-3, 2-1).

Hiawatha 70, Depue 50: At Depue, Blake Wiegartz poured in 22 points to lead the Hawks to the Little Ten conference win. Hiawatha improved to 3-7 overall, and 2-1 in conference play.

Boys Wrestling

Kaneland 45, Riverside-Brookfield 36: At Maple Park, Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Jack Gruber, Caden Vanil, Apollo Gochis, JR Warfel, and Nathan Lapitan won their matches in the nonconference win.

