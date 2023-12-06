Jeffrey Probst scores 24 for Indian Creek: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, December 5

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 57, IMSA 51: Jeffrey Probst scored 24 points and the Timberwolves picked up a Little Ten Conference win.

Logan Schrader had 17 and Everett Willis had 12 for Indian Creek.

Hinckley-Big Rock 59, LaMoille 38: Martin Ledbetter had 20 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks and the Royals won in Little Ten Conference action.

Tyler Smith scored 14 points and had six assists.

Girls basketball

Rockford Lutheran 67, Genoa-Kingston 26: At Genoa, Ally Poegel scored 11 but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference play.

Lizzy Davis posted six and Sydney Hansen added four.

Boys bowling

Kaneland 3,144, Sycamore 3,129: At Sycamore, Nick Bingley bowled a 648 series to lead the Knights to a Mardi Gras Lanes victory.

Nick Casey bowled a 592 series with games of 171, 194 and 227.

Boys swimming

DeKalb-Sycamore 105, Metea Valley 58: At Metea, the co-op team placed first in seven events and won their season opener.

Kevin Sullivan took first in the 200 IM (2:08.90) the 100 Back (57.84), Max Palacios finished first in the 200 Free (1:56.78) the 100 Fly (56.20), Calvin VanderSchee took first in 50 Free (23.86), Matteo Graham won the 500 Free (5:18.68) and Justin Wu won the 100 Breast (1:11.27).

Mens basketball

Indiana State 90, Northern Illinois 67: At DeKalb, the Huskies battled but came up short in nonconference action.