Anna Herrmann puts up 30 twice: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Boys basketball

DeKalb 58, Rantoul 31: At Rantoul, the Barbs came away with the nonconference victory.

Kaneland 89, Raby 45: At Maple Park, Troyer Carlson’s 34 points led 14 different scorers for the Knights in the win.

Freddy Hassan and Jake Buckley added eight each for Kaneland (5-1).

Fulton 55, Hinckley-Big Rock 42: At Lanark, Martin Ledbetter scored 22 in the loss for the Royals (3-3)

Girls basketball

Sycamore 63, La Salle-Peru 35: At Sycamore, the Spartans sank 14 3-pointers in a win over the Cavaliers.

Sophia Klacik led Sycamore with 14 points, Monroe McGhee added 10 and Quinn Carrier and Lexi Carlsen had nine each.

Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Dakota 37: At Hinckley, the Royals got 30 points from Anna Herrmann in the win.

Raven Wagner added eight for the Royals.

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Alden-Hebron 47: At Hinckley, Anna Herrmann scored 31 in the win while Raven Wagner added 14.

Plainfield South 52, DeKalb 47: At DeKalb, the Barbs trailed by 14 early but tied things up in the fourth before falling.

Cayla Evans and Ella Medina each scored 12 for the Barbs. Precious French drew two charges for DeKalb.

Boys wrestling

Sycamore quad: At Sycamore, the Spartans went 2-1 with wins over Burlington Central and Rockford Guilford.

The Spartans lost Mt. Prospect 41-29 but knocked off Central 60-18 and Guilford 54-24.

Gable Carrick got the maximum amount of points on the day with two pins and a forfeit victory. Tyler Lockhart was just short of the max, posting two pins and a tech fall. Cooper Bode also went 3-0 on the day, while Holden Jurgaitis was 2-0 and held out against Burlington Central.

Kaneland quad: At Maple Park, the Knights went 2-1 with wins over St. Charles North and West Chicago.

The Knights lost 40-26 to Plainfield Central but beat the North Stars 48-21 and WeGo 48-25.

Angelina Gochis, Alex Gochis, Caden Vanik and Kamron Scholl went 3-0 on the day.

Girls wrestling

Princeton tournament: At Princeton, Jordan Graf took fourth, going 2-2 with two pins for Genoa-Kingston.

Men’s basketball

Kishwaukee 81, Oakton 67: At Des Plaines, the Kougars improved to 3-6 with the win.

Women’s basketball

Oakton 74, Kishwaukee 49: At Des Plaines, the Kougars dropped the nonconference game.

Late Friday

Genoa-Kingston 58, Oregon 57: At Oregon, Hayden Hodgson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for G-K’s first lead of the game in the win.

GK's Hayden Hodgson knocks down a three-pointer at the final buzzer to give GK the win and their first lead of the night!

Hodgson scored 24 to lead the Cogs (5-2, 1-0). Corey Bowman added 10 and Nate Kleba nine in the win