Santa, Mrs. Claus descend on eager Sycamore for annual event

SYCAMORE – Eager children and their families gathered in downtown Sycamore Friday in spite of cold, wet weather for a chance to greet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus as they helped light the trees outside the DeKalb County Courthouse during Discover Sycamore’s annual Walk with Santa.

Circuit Court Chief Judge Bradley Waller welcomed the crowd after the walk, and asked those in attendance for a special favor in honor of a young Sycamore life lost to illness this week. Maggie Green, 11, a sixth grader at Sycamore Middle School, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer, Sycamore School District 427 announced.

The community was urged to wear purple Thursday in her honor, as it was her favorite color.

“Please keep her family in your prayers this holiday season,” Waller, who wore a purple tie in Green’s honor, said. “She lost her battle with a very rare form of pediatric cancer that’s near and dear to my family’s heart. My youngest daughter had a similar cancer when she was Maggie’s age. So if you would do that [pray], I know the Greens would greatly, greatly appreciate that.”

The Sycamore State Theatre offered families a chance to enjoy a festive double feature before the walk, which included the 1966 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The Sycamore Fire Department escorted the guests of honor from the North Pole. Children swarmed Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for a chance to give a hug, share a high-five or even hand over their Christmas wish lists.

The crowd walked along State Street downtown to the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., where they also got a chance for photos in Santa’s House, which will be set up throughout the month.

As the crowd looked on, Santa and Mrs. Claus led them in a count down and the trees were lit, marking the holiday season.