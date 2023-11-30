NIU falls at Wisconsin, G-K bounces back: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Women’s Basketball

Wisconsin 75, Northern Illinois 54: At Madison, Wisconsin, the Huskies saw their three-game winning streak snapped as they fell to the Badgers in a nonconference contest. Kortney Drake was one of three Huskies with 11 points. Jayden Marable added 11 points and six rebounds, and Moriah Prewitt finished with 11 points as well for NIU (3-4). Tara Stauffacher added eight rebounds to go with five points for NIU. Serah Williams led Wisconsin (6-2) with 16 points.

Boys Basketball

Genoa-Kingston 63, Marengo 46: At Marengo, Nate Kleba hit six, 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead the Cogs. Hayden Hodgson added 17, and Corey Bowman chipped in with 10 for GK (4-2).

Boys Wrestling

Marengo 63, Genoa-Kingston 17: At Genoa, the Cogs fell to the Indians in the first of two matches.

Genoa-Kingston 35, Rockford Jefferson 35: At Genoa, G-K went 1-1 at a three-team tri-meet, Kaleb Lancaste won two matches at 106 pounds. Brady Brewick did the same at 170. Shayden McNew, Aiden Rich, Wyatt Allen, Carson Charnstrom, and Xavier Bennett also won matches for G-K.