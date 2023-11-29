Martin Ledbetter, Davon Grant with big nights: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Boys basketball

South Beloit 96, Hiawatha 33: At Kirkland, the Hawks fell to 1-3 overall with the nonconference loss to the Sobos.

Hinckley-Big Rock 65, Winnebago 46: At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter was just better than everyone else Tuesday night. His 27-point, 17-rebound effort lifted the Royals to the nonconference win. Landon Roop added 12 points and Tyler Smith 11 for HBR (3-2).

Kaneland 79, Rochelle 56: At Rochelle, the Knights opened up Interstate 8 play with a road win at Rochelle. Freddy Hassan led the Knights with 27 points and Troyer Carlson added 19. Kaneland improved to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in conference play.

DeKalb 53, Glenbard West 45: At Glen Ellyn, Davon Grant poured in 23 points to lead the Barbs to a big nonconference road win. Jackson Kees added 13 points for DeKalb (2-2).

Aurora Central Catholic 44, Indian Creek 35: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell in their home opener. Jeffrey Probst led IC with 13 points. Everett Willis added 10 points for the Timberwolves (4-1).

Girls basketball

South Beloit 34, Hiawatha 23: At Kirkland, Delany Wood led the Hawks with 13 points in a nonconference contest with the Sobos. Hiawatha fell to 4-4.

Kaneland 53, Winnebago 34: At Maple Park, Lexi Schueler led the Knights with 20 points in the nonconference win. Sam Kerry added 11 points and Berilyn Ruh eight for Kaneland (5-2).

Wheaton Academy 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 33: At West Chicago, the Royals fell to the Warriors in a nonconference contest. HBR is now 3-3 on the season.