How to file to be next DeKalb County elected official in 2024 elections

DeKalb County residents hoping to be the next DeKalb County state’s attorney, coroner, County Board member or circuit clerk can file their papers starting Monday.

The election filing window for the 2024 elections in Illinois opens Monday and runs through Dec 4. The Illinois primary election is March 19 and the general election is Nov. 5.

During the first hour of filing, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday, local candidates should file papers with the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in Conference Room East of the Administrative Building, 110 E. Sycamore St., Sycamore.

Papers filed after Monday and through Dec. 4 should be filed on the second floor of the Administrative Building, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Filing hours will be extended on the last day, Dec. 4, according to the clerk’s office.

Voters will get a chance to pick the next DeKalb County circuit clerk, who will serve a four-year term and oversee administrative duties, filings and record keepings for the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Also four-year terms, the coroner and state’s attorney’s office are up for election.

Seats in all 12 DeKalb County Board districts are up for election, with each candidate to serve a four-year term. There also are two districts, District 1 and District 11, on the ballot for candidates to fill two-year unexpired terms.

DeKalb County precinct committeepeople, who will serve two-year terms, also will be on the ballot.

Candidates filing for statewide office file in Springfield.

Simultaneous filings of candidate nominating petitions for the same office occur for those candidates in line at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the clerk’s office. Simultaneous filings also can occur during the last day of filing during the last hour of the filing deadline between 4 and 5 p.m.

For races with multiple candidate filings, a lottery for ballot placement will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 in Conference Room East at the Administrative Building.

Those with questions are asked to call County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims at 815-895-7147 or email elections@dekalbcounty.org.