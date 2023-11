(From left) Kishwaukee Cancer Center Foundation employee Michelle Scheri, Golf Fore the Cure committee members Steff Barringer, Denise Frost, Cheri Johnson, Cindy Monsess, and Peg Kopec (Photo provided by the Golf Fore the Cure committee )

DeKALB – The Golf Fore the Cure committee recently donated $14,000 to the Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Cancer Center Foundation to the center’s efforts in the fight against cancer.

The check was presented to the foundation Sept. 26, according to a news release.

The funds were raised at the Golf Fore the Cure event held July 20 at the Indian Oaks Golf Club, 603 Preserve Road, Shabbona.

For information, email gftcfundraising@gmail.com.