Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

Sycamore's Laci Neece (7) returns the ball against Central during the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Player of the Year

Alayna Pierce, sr., OH, Genoa-Kingston

Genoa-Kingston's Alivia Keegan tries to spike the ball by IC Catholic Prep's Lucy Russ during their Class 2A sectional semifinal match at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

All-Area first team

Rosie Karl, sr., OH, Kaneland - Karl had 290 kills on the year, plus had 32 aces and served at a 91.6% clip.

Grace Lichthardt, sr., OPP, Sycamore - She came away with 48 blocks at the net to go with 137 kills. Lichthardt was all-conference this year in the Interstate 8 after honorable mention honors last year.

Laci Neece, sr., OH, Sycamore - An all-conference selection in the Interstate 8 for the second straight year, Neece had 235 kills, 35 aces, 199 digs and hit at a .319 clip. She was named team MVP two years in a row.

Alivia Keegan, sr., S, Genoa-Kingston - Heading for Belmont, Keegan not only had 451 assists this year but also 313 kills and 158 digs. She was a two-time all-conference selection in the Big Northern.

Anna Herrmann, soph., S, Hinckley-Big Rock - Not only did she serve at a 95% clip, Hermmann had 386 assists on the season, breaking the school record she set last year. She was all-conference in the Little 10.

Mia Vassallo, sr., L, Kaneland - Vassallo had 301 digs to go along with 84 assists and a 92.4% serve percentage. She also had a 2.23 (out of 3) serve-receive rating, one of the highest in the area.

Hannah Langton, sr., L, Genoa-Kingston - Langton leaves Genoa as the school’s career leader in digs (1,168) and aces (184) and the single-season leader in digs (409 last year) and aces (184). The Central Michigan recruit finished this season with 310 digs and almost four assists per match. She was named the top libero in the BNC for the third straight year.

DeKalb's Hannah Mekjian (left) and Isabella Holiday try to block Sycamore's Jaycie Funderburg. (Mark Busch)

Second team

Mia Wise, jr., OH, Genoa-Kingston

Brynn Gawel, sr., OH, Hinckey-Big Rock

Ava Carpenter, jr., OH, Sycamore

Sophia Knazur, sr., MH, Kaneland

Reese Morgan, sr., L, Sycamore

Hannah Mekjian, sr., L, DeKalb

Isabella Turner, jr., RS/S, Indian Creek

Hinckley-Big Rock’s ILY Hunt spikes the ball against Aurora Christian. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Honorable mention: Hatie-Jane Alexander, sr., S, Sycamore; Allie Peterson, jr., MH, Indian Creek; Mya Feeney, sr., OH, DeKalb; Maddie Hollar, fresh., S/RS, DeKalb; Camryn Hilliard, soph., MB, DeKalb; Adisyn Galijatovic, jr., OH, DeKalb; ILY Hunt, sr., OH, Hinckley-Big Rock