Daily Chronicle 2023 boys basketball previews: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs

Head coach: Michael Reynolds (fifth season)

Last season: 22-11, 4-6 DuPage Valley Conference (fifth)

Top returners: Sean Reynolds, jr., G; Davon Grant, so., F; Eric Rosenow, sr., G; Jackson Kees, jr., G; Tyler Vilet, jr., G.

Top newcomers: Marquise Bolden, jr., G; Brayson Barnhardt, sr., G.

Worth noting: The Barbs have been a winning program under coach Michael Reynolds. In four seasons under Reynolds, the program has posted a winning percentage of .739 and won one regional title. What the program would love to do next is make a deep run in the IHSA State Playoffs.

“Our team has great team camaraderie and spirit,” Reynolds said. “We are very connected on and off the floor. We are really working hard on developing our team defense and rebounding.”

Sycamore Spartans

Head coach: Ethan Franklin (second season)

Last season: 11-20, 5-9 Interstate Eight Conference

Top returners: Carter York, jr., G; Isaiah Feuerbach, so., G; Ben Larry, sr., F; Preston Picolotti, jr., G; Aidan Wyzard, jr., G; Thatcher Friedrichs, jr., F.

The top newcomers: Michael Chami, jr., C; Jake Shipley, Jr., G.

Worth noting: The Spartans look young on paper, but many of their juniors were called upon to play meaningful minutes at varsity last season. Head coach Ethan Franklin hopes that his players can be flexible and grow in various ways this season.

“We are looking to be a team that plays with pace on both sides of the floor,” Franklin said. “Our offseason has been one where we have battled injuries, and others have had to step up and produce in newer roles. We are looking forward to being a competitive team that plays together with good ball movement.”

Kaneland Knights

Head coach: Ernie Colombe (fifth season)

Last season: 26-6, 14-0 Interstate 8 (first), lost in regional final

Top returning players: Troyer Carlson, sr., G; Parker Violett, sr., F; Freddy Hassan, jr., F. Evan Frieders, so., G; Brad Franck, sr., G; Luke Reinert, jr., G.

Top newcomers: Brayden Seaton, jr., G; Isaiah Gipson, so., G; Jake Buckley, so., C; Jeffrey Hassan, fr., F.

Worth noting: It’s hard to say a 17-year old is a “savvy vet,” but if there is one, it’s Troyer Carlson. Carlson is leading a team that was perfect in conference last year, but lost to a tough Marmion squad in the 3A Burlington Regional title game. Coach Ernie Colombe says that this is a team with a more than competent second unit with new stars ready to step up.

“This is a great group of young men,” Colombe said. “They work extremely hard and are unselfish. This team is also very deep. Carlson and Parker Violett have started since their sophomore seasons and will be relied on again this year. Freddy Hassan and Evan Frieders look like they are ready for breakout seasons.”

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Head coach: Griffin McNeal (second season)

Last season: 12-19, 1-8 Big Northern Conference

Top returners: Hayden Hodgson, jr., G/F; Nate Kleba, jr., G; John Kreuger, sr., G/F.

Top newcomers: Corey Bowman, jr., G.

Worth noting: Head coach Griffin McNeal retains his whole staff and will try to build on a couple of big wins at the end of last season. The main focus this season will be defense, as this will be the team’s second year in McNeal’s scheme.

“We are really stressing communication in our man-to-man defense, and the ability to be flexible and give teams different looks if we decide to get out of man,” McNeal said. “I think Hayden Hodgson is someone to look out for. He broke the Genoa Kingston 3-pointers in a season record as a sophomore and has had a very good AAU season.”

Hinckley-Big Rock Roylas

Head coach: Seth Sanderson (seventh season)

Last season’s record: 26-8, 9-1 Little Ten (second), Regional champion

Top returning players: Martin Ledbetter, jr., F; Landon Roop, sr., G; Tyler Smith, sr., G; Max Hintzsche, jr., G.

Top newcomers: Austin Albus, sr., F; Justin Wentzlaff, sr., F; Michael Murphy, sr., G; Josh Badal, sr., G.

Worth noting: This is a Royals squad that is returning several pieces of a core that was 18 games over .500 last season. They’ll be looking to avenge that one-point loss to last year’s conference champions Serena, which kept them from a Little Ten Conference championship. Royals coach Seth Sanderson said that this is a squad that will slash and get to the cup.

“We are at our best when we are running the floor and attacking the paint,” Sanderson said. “We are returning three starters and all three do a very good job with the ball in transition. We have worked hard on taking care of the ball and controlling the tempo.”

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Head coach: Nolan Govig (third season)

Last year: 10-20 (4-6 Little Ten Conference)

Top returning players: Jeffrey Probst, sr., F; Logan Schrader, so., G; Jacob McNally, sr., G/F; Everett Willis, jr., F.

Top newcomers: Isaac Willis, fr., C; Cooper Rissman, so., G/F.

Worth noting: It was a tough year in 2022-23 for the T-Wolves, but coach Nolan Govig is excited for the returners he has. Senior forward Probst set the single-game scoring record for Indian Creek with 44 points in last season’s Little Ten tournament against Somonauk. This year, Govig is looking to take the time and space away from teams once they cross the timeline.

“This year I think our strength will be on the defensive side of the court,” Govig said. “We will have a lot of length and should cause a lot of disruptions to half-court offenses. We have been focusing on offensive and defensive execution. The off-season was promising. We played a lot of games this summer and competed well all summer.”

Hiawatha Hawks

Head coach: Matthew Montavon (first season)

Last season: 5-23, 2-7 Little Ten Conference (eighth)

Top returners: Cameron Emerich, sr., G/F; Blake Wiegartz, sr., G; Zach Edwards, sr., F/C; Ryan Barber, sr., G.

Top newcomers: Ty Marshall, sr., G; Aidan Cooper, so., F/C; Thomas Giebel, jr., G.

Worth noting: Over the past decade, Hiawatha boys basketball has not had much success as a program, failing to a post double-digit win total in that span. First-year head coach Matthew Montavon is looking to build a winning culture in Kirkland.

“This year we have been working a lot on the basic skills and fundamentals,” Montavon said. “We have been working really hard on the little things to make us a better team. The kids have been working hard and want to show how much they have grown so far this year as players. Every day the players have come into practice with high energy and intensity.”