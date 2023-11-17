Daily Chronicle 2023 boys basketball preview: 5 to watch

DeKalb's Sean Reynolds goes by Hampshire's Joey Costabile Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the Class 4A regional championship game at St. Charles North High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Sean Reynolds, jr., G, DeKalb

Reynolds is looking to build on last season, where he was named the Daily Chronicle 2023 boys basketball player of the year. The shooter may be called upon to handle the ball more this year as well. Reynolds will likely pass the 1000-point threshold this season for the Barbs as well.

Kaneland's Troyer Carlson drives to the basket against Marmion Academy at the Class 3A Regional Final at Kaneland on Saturday, Feb.25, 2023. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Troyer Carlson, sr., G, Kaneland

Carlson is looking to make Kaneland history this season while defending their Interstate 8 Conference title. If Carlson can keep this pace, he will surpass Joe Fisher as the Kaneland all time scoring leader. Fisher’s record of 1,450 career points has stood for 41 seasons.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Martin Ledbetter drives between two Chicago Marshall defenders Wednesday, March 1, 2023, during their Class 1A sectional semifinal matchup at Elgin High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Martin Ledbetter, jr., C, Hinckley Big-Rock

The Royals are looking for their third consecutive 20-win season and Ledbetter has been a big part of that success. Ledbetter is on pace to score his 1,000th career point this season. If he keeps up this pace, he will finish his career not only with over 1,000 points but also over 1,000 rebounds.

Indian Creek's Jeffrey Probst goes to the basket against Hinckley-Big Rock's Keegan Fitzpatrick during their game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in the Little 10 Conference Basketball Tournament at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Jeffrey Probst, sr., F, Indian Creek

Probst comes into this season looking to pass the 1000-point mark. Last season, he set the Indian Creek Timberwolves single-game record for points in a game with 44. Probst can score well and the Timberwolves will be feeding him the rock often this season.

Genoa-Kingston's Hayden Hodgson goes strong to the basket against an Indian Creek defender Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, during their game at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Hayden Hodgson, jr., G/F, Genoa Kingston

Hodgson is coming off of a strong AAU season after having set the Cogs single single-season 3-point field goal record in his sophomore season. Look for Hodgson to stretch the floor and open things up for the Cogs inside this season.

