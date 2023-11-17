Daily Chronicle 2023 boys basketball preview: 5 to watch

Sean Reynolds, jr., G, DeKalb
Reynolds is looking to build on last season, where he was named the Daily Chronicle 2023 boys basketball player of the year. The shooter may be called upon to handle the ball more this year as well. Reynolds will likely pass the 1000-point threshold this season for the Barbs as well.
Troyer Carlson, sr., G, Kaneland
Carlson is looking to make Kaneland history this season while defending their Interstate 8 Conference title. If Carlson can keep this pace, he will surpass Joe Fisher as the Kaneland all time scoring leader. Fisher’s record of 1,450 career points has stood for 41 seasons.
Martin Ledbetter, jr., C, Hinckley Big-Rock
The Royals are looking for their third consecutive 20-win season and Ledbetter has been a big part of that success. Ledbetter is on pace to score his 1,000th career point this season. If he keeps up this pace, he will finish his career not only with over 1,000 points but also over 1,000 rebounds.
Jeffrey Probst, sr., F, Indian Creek
Probst comes into this season looking to pass the 1000-point mark. Last season, he set the Indian Creek Timberwolves single-game record for points in a game with 44. Probst can score well and the Timberwolves will be feeding him the rock often this season.
Hayden Hodgson, jr., G/F, Genoa Kingston
Hodgson is coming off of a strong AAU season after having set the Cogs single single-season 3-point field goal record in his sophomore season. Look for Hodgson to stretch the floor and open things up for the Cogs inside this season.