Man flown to Rockford with injuries after rollover crash in Sycamore

A South Elgin man was flown to Rockford with injuries after a rollover vehicle crash in rural Sycamore Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. Tuesday at Illinois State Route 64 and Airport Road in Sycamore, according to a Wednesday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

No other vehicles were involved.

The 26-year-old man was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Route 64 when the Jeep drove off the road, struck a creek bank and rolled over, where it came to rest on its roof, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man had to be extricated from the vehicle by Sycamore paramedics. He was flown via a Life Flight helicopter to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford.

Authorities did not release further details about his injuries Wednesday. No one else was in the Jeep with him.

The man was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.