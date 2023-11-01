Comcast agreement may herald faster internet for rural DeKalb County residents

DeKalb County Government sign in front of the Legislative Center in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Thousands of DeKalb County addresses could get faster internet now that the DeKalb County Board has approved a renewed cable television franchise agreement with Comcast.

The 10-year franchise agreement, approved on Oct. 18, allows Comcast to build and maintain telecommunication infrastructure in right-of-ways in DeKalb County, but stipulates residential customers must be able to use the cable telecommunication service.

Amanda Vallejo, Chicago area spokesperson for Comcast, said the internet provider has applied for state grants that could fund infrastructure projects to connect those who may not have typically been included in previous expansion of wired telecommunication services.

“Comcast has applied for three Connect Illinois grants in DeKalb County to serve just over 2,000 underserved addresses,” Vallejo said.

If the three Connect Illinois Grants are approved in full, Comcast would receive $22.2 million in funding. The funding could connect 2,031 addresses with modern telecommunication infrastructure, and DeKalb County could see nearly complete high-speed internet coverage.

DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory said he’s optimistic the grants will be successful.

“We’re hopeful that if Comcast is successful it will provide an alternative, or a maybe an option that’s dependable for those that are in the rural areas,” Gregory said.

Fast and reliable internet has become a crucial part of modern farming, and access to that can be pivotal for DeKalb County farmers. So Gregory was happy to see the potential for increased cable internet access.

“The agricultural technology industry uses a lot of technology as well, so having dependable access to the internet is paramount. Urban areas, rural areas, its [the need is] no different. So we’re hopeful many residents of DeKalb County have options to good, dependable internet access,” Gregory said.