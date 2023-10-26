5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Pumpkin Fest, Eaglemania, trick-or-treat downtown and more

Gianna Burdick, manager of Canvas Hair Studio, lets Mia Shelton, 5, and Ezra Jones, 4, from DeKalb, pick out their candy in front of the salon on Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, during the Spooktacular trick-or-treating event hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

For a list of trick-or-treat hours throughout DeKalb County on Halloween, visit www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle.

1. Sycamore Pumpkin Festival runs through Sunday in downtown Sycamore, near Main and State streets. The festival features a pumpkin decorating contest, teen and kiddie carnivals, Sycamore Lions Club pumpkin display, a Pumpkin Parade and 10K run Sunday, craft shows, historic homes tour and more. For a full list of events, visit www.sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

2. Get a head start on Halloween and trick-or-treat in DeKalb and Sycamore on Thursday:

DeKalb Spooktacular kicks off at 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown DeKalb. Children can trick-or-treat at more than 30 downtown DeKalb businesses. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume. The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., will host a screening of the movie “Casper” at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 815-756-6306 or visit dekalb.org.

Sycamore Downtown Trick-or-Treat runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday along State Street and in conjunction with Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. Trick-or-treaters should flow westbound on the north side and eastbound on the south side of State Street to keep the crowd moving, organizers asked. For more information, visit www.discoversycamore.com/events/downtown-trick-or-treat-2/.

3. EagleMania: Set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Enjoy a lively Eagles tribute concert by EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute, also expected to perform hits by Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh solo acts. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Chuckie G paranormal tour of the Sandwich Opera House: 8 p.m. Friday at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. Chuckie G is described as a psychic medium and paranormal investigator. Limited tickets are available. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sandwichoperahouse.org/page/chuckie-g.

5. Horror Film Series: “Halloween”: A showing of the film “Halloween” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will end the theater’s annual Horror Film Series. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $8 for those 65 and older. Friends of the Egyptian Theatre receive a $2 discount. For more information, visit www.egyptiantheatre.showare.com/eventperformances.

