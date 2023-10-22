Chamber’s 10K Pumpkin Run in its 45th year

The 45th annual Pumpkin 10K Run and 1-mile Family Fun Run is expected to draw more than 1,500 runners from across northern Illinois Sunday, Oct. 29, on the final day of the 62nd annual Pumpkin Festival, organizers said. Shown here is a group of runners in 2022. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

SYCAMORE – The 45th annual Pumpkin 10K Run and 1-mile Family Fun Run is expected to draw more than 1,500 runners from across northern Illinois Sunday, Oct. 29, on the final day of the 62nd annual Pumpkin Festival, organizers said.

All pre-registered runners will receive a custom race shirt and bib. Each run will start and finish at the same line.

The 10K race, presented by Northwestern Medicine, kicks off at 9:05 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Kishwaukee Drive and heads west on Route 64 past the historic 100-year-old DeKalb County Courthouse. Runners will continue through downtown Sycamore and then south on Somonauk Street.

The Fun Run will start at Kingsway Drive and Route 64, just east of the 10K starting line. Runners will head east into Sycamore Park on the park path, past the finish line, head east on the park drive, head south on the drive past the tennis courts, south and around the pool, and west on the drive back to finish line. Walkers and strollers are welcome.

“We can’t thank our community partners enough,” Rose Treml, executive director of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Without them, these runs, and many of our community events throughout the year just wouldn’t be possible.”

Treml, who’s in her 22nd year as race director, said runners have in the past enjoyed racing in Halloween costumes, or as groups to advocate for special causes.

The 10K Run will use chip timing by EnMotive. Results will be provided to all runners immediately following the race. Runners of all ages and abilities should gather at the park just east of the National Guard Armory on Route 64.

After crossing the finish line, runners are welcomed by trained volunteers who will offer post-race refreshments, which are in the National Guard Armory. Racers age 21 and older can enjoy an Oktoberfest beer.

Sycamore Integrated Health will provide post-race stretching. Awards will be given to the overall male and female first, second and third finishers and top three male and female finishers in 13 age divisions. Age divisions include: 12 and under, 13 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and older.

For more information to register or view a run map, visit www.pumpkinrunsycamore.com, or call the Sycamore Chamber at 815-895-3456.