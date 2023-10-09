Sycamore distiller wants to convert industrial space into tasting room, restaurant, event space

Chris Mayer of BCM Industries is seeking city approval for a plan to convert industrial space at 421 N. California St. in Sycamore, seen Oct. 8, 2023, into a distillery with a tasting room, full-service restaurant and banquet and indoor and outdoor event space. The Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission will review the proposal Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)