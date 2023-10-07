Developer wants to build 66 luxury apartments in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore developer wants to partner with DeKalb-based Pappas Development to build a three-building, 66-unit luxury apartment complex on Primm Drive on the city’s north side.
If approved, the apartments would be built at 2156, 2235 and 2264 Primm Drive in the Primm Prairie Commercial Subdivision, which has owned the land since 2006, said Steven Glasgow, manager of Primm Prairie Commercial Development.
“The sense is that some of the millennial folks aren’t terribly interested in buying homes, and they’re a little bit more interested perhaps in renting condos,” Glasgow said. “I think [we’re] providing some new multifamily space in the community.”
Glasgow will bring his proposal to Sycamore’s Planning and Zoning Commission during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday inside the council chamber of the City Center, 308 W. State St.
No vote is expected Monday, but city staff and Glasgow asked the commission to provide Glasgow with feedback on his development proposal.
The development also would need Sycamore City Council approval.
Under the proposal, developers would build one 18-unit building and two 24-unit buildings, according to city documents published Thursday. Glasgow said the work would be undertaken by Pappas Development. The 18-unit building would house one-bedroom apartments, and the two other buildings would offer two-bedroom apartments, Glasgow said Friday.
Representatives from Pappas Development were not available for comment Friday.
The sense is that some of the millennial folks aren’t terribly interested in buying homes, and they’re a little bit more interested perhaps in renting condos. I think [we’re] providing some new multifamily space in the community.”— Steven Glasgow, manager of Primm Prairie Commercial Development
The development would sit north of Jewel-Osco and west of Casey’s General Store, site plans show.
The plan also would include a “considerable amount of covered parking,” Glasgow said. The buildings would be two floors each. The plan is for residential development only and wouldn’t include any commercial space, Glasgow said.
Over the past five years, Pappas Development has invested considerably – much in the city of DeKalb – to build what Pappas representatives have previously called needed housing: move-in ready, appealing, they said, to young professionals, people who travel for work or those looking to downsize.
Pappas Development has several projects underway in DeKalb, including a $7.5 million development called Johann Executive Suites at 200 S. Fourth St., where the former DeKalb City Hall stood. The multi-building rental space was expected to hold 78 units, according to DeKalb city documents.
DeKalb City Hall was demolished in September 2021. The Fourth Street property was sold to Pappas Development for $600,000 in 2020, and also received a $750,000 tax increment financing incentive from the city of DeKalb.
Pappas also owns and developed three mixed-use luxury apartment complexes, Cornerstone DeKalb, Plaza DeKalb and Agora Tower, in downtown DeKalb. Isaac Executive Suites, 2675 on Sycamore Road in DeKalb, opened in the summer of 2021.
Another pending Pappas project is Arista Residences, 1383 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb, which is meant to be a four-story, 61-unit apartment complex.
Once completed, it will be Pappas’ sixth rental facility in DeKalb built since 2018.
In Sycamore, Pappas’ portfolio of work also is prominent.
Much of the developments are commercial, including the shopping center off DeKalb Avenue that houses Sycamore Cafe; Hobnobbers, 2030 Baron Drive; another commercial space at Bethany Road and Route 23 that houses the likes of Northern Rehab; Midland Professional Campus; Hy-Vee grocer at 2700 DeKalb Ave.; and Jamrah Middle Easter Cuisine, 2672 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore.
Glasgow said his hope is that the proposed Primm Commercial Development apartments would fall into a similar category of Pappas’s residential projects as Johann Executive Suites in DeKalb.
Glasgow said there is not yet a timeline for when the build would happen, if approved. He said developers would want to move forward expeditiously pending interest rates.
“The important thing is that pre-commercial development obviously is the landowner [Primm],” Glasgow said. “The builder, the developer, would be Pappas Development, who has significant experience doing this in DeKalb and also has a couple of multifamily and mixed-use projects in Sycamore. And what we’re trying to do is bring back Mr. Pappas’s significant experience to Sycamore.”