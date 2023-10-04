Chicago man charged with attempted murder in DeKalb Father’s Day shooting

Darryl A. Harris, 24, of the 1500 block of West Wabansia Avenue, Chicago, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery with a firearm in a June 18, 2023 shooting in DeKalb. If convicted of the most serious charge, attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, Harris could face 30 years to life in prison. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)