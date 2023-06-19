One man wounded in late night shooting at DeKalb apartment complex: Police

DeKALB – One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a late night shooting at a DeKalb apartment complex Sunday on the north side, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.
DeKalb police responded to reports of gunfire near at an apartment in Amber Manor Apartments, in the 800 block of Ridge Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday, Byrd said.
According to a citywide emergency alert sent that time, DeKalb police asked community members to avoid the area while authorities investigated. Authorities’ response was following reports of shots fired, according to the alert.
No arrest have yet been made as of about 5:40 p.m. Monday, Byrd said. The victim is in “good condition,” at an area hospital, Byrd said, though the man suffered multiple injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation by the DeKalb Police Department. Byrd said detectives are still piecing together what may have happened, but it appears the shooting occurred during a gathering at the apartment.
“It looks like it was a targeted incident, isolated to one apartment in the area,” Byrd said. “There were several people out enjoying the night and like I said evidently something occurred. We’re still looking for motives for the actual shooting incident. But it was targeted. We’re following up some leads.”
Byrd said he wants to emphasize again that those in the DeKalb community should heed what he called more positive ways to reach a conflict resolution.
“Sometimes these things start out as a positive event, turn negative for some reasons and that happens too much unfortunately where we have positive events, enjoying the weather, enjoying celebrations, they start out positive but they end up negative,” Byrd said. “That has to stop. ... You can’t resolve conflict by gunfire or trying to hurt someone or even to the point of trying to kill someone is not how you handle conflict. ... People need to love each other more.”
This story was updated at 5:46 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 with more information from DeKalb police.