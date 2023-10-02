Geneva-based classic car dealer wants to open location in DeKalb

DeKALB – A Geneva-based used classic car dealer wants to open a second location inside a vacant North Fourth Street building in downtown DeKalb.
Classic Auto Haus Inc., which has a dealership at 1002 Commerce Drive in Geneva, is owned and operated by Steve Turner, whose request will be heard at Monday’s city Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. The petition also will require DeKalb City Council approval before moving forward.
In his petition to the city’s planning director, Dan Olson, Turner wrote that he believes his business proposal would be a “great opportunity for both Classic Auto Haus and the community of DeKalb by sharing the love and passion for classic cars.
The building is a great fit for us because of its historic value adding to the novelty of our business model of trading in and selling collectible nostalgic automobiles,” Turner wrote. “... Also we will add to the local economy by outsourcing our mechanical and paint needs to local shops since we do not do any mechanic repair on the premises.”
The 13,600-square-foot building at 215 N. Fourth St. once was Gallery 215 North, which was operated by the Northern Illinois University School of Art and Design. According to city documents, the building is owned by Chuck Shepard, who approved Turner’s plan to pursue the business in a city document signed Sept. 8.
The now vacant building next to Delano’s Home Decorating and across from Agora Tower still had NIU signage on it as of Sunday, though another sign showed the property was going to be the site of a city hearing.
“[T]he proposed auto sales operation will take up a vacant commercial building in the downtown area and will be an economic benefit to the city,” city staff wrote in their recommendation to approve the proposal.
Turner would sell and trade specialty classic and “collectible nostalgic automobiles,” according to his city petition. The building would store 35 to 40 cars and have room for offices, restrooms and storage or mechanical rooms.
There’s also a request to amend city code to allow for used car sales in the central business district. If approved, city code would allow for used car establishments as large as 3-acres. Sales would be conducted entirely indoors, according to city documents.
Within a one-block area, there are about 340 public or semipublic parking spaces, which fits under city code for the proposed development and standard parking requirements for businesses, according to the petition.
The dealer would house all used classic cars inside with no outside storage and no repairs onsite.
The city of DeKalb hasn’t allowed a used car establishments in the downtown business area since 2007, documents show, “to eliminate many undesirable uses from becoming established in the downtown area.”
If recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the petition will head to the City Council for approval at a later date.